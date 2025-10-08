Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

The United States (US) Senate on Wednesday confirmed Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor, 38, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, was among 107 nominees approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators in favour and 47 against. The confirmations were carried out despite the ongoing US government shutdown.

Trump nominated Gor in August, describing him as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years".

At his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing last month, Gor described India as a "strategic partner", and said that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this “important” partnership with New Delhi, reported PTI. “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” Trump had said.

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor stated. He also said that India’s contribution to regional stability and security “cannot be understated,” adding, “A stable South Asia is in the interest of the US and all the nations". Who is Sergio Gor? Sergio Gor was born on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, then part of the Soviet Union. His family later relocated to Malta and eventually settled in the US, where he attended high school in Los Angeles and earned a degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Active in conservative politics as a student, he founded a college chapter named the Young America’s Foundation. He began his career working for Republican Senator Rand Paul and later became close to Donald Trump Jr., co-founding a publishing firm with him. Gor has been part of Trump’s political team since 2020, working primarily on fundraising efforts and managing political action committees. In 2024, he headed a pro-Trump super PAC that drew significant support from former Marvel executive and long-time Trump associate Isaac Perlmutter. Why this matters for India? Gor’s confirmation comes at a time when India and the US are negotiating a long-awaited deal aimed at boosting bilateral trade. The failure to finalise the deal by the US-imposed August deadline led President Trump to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive duty on Russian oil imports.