China is building world's largest amphibious assault ship. Details here

China's first large-deck amphibious assault ship of its new class is rapidly taking shape, and recent images analysed by The War Zone defence portal show that the enormous ships' twin-island configuration design is likely to make a wider range of air operations easier and strongly suggest that these ships are being designed to carry enhanced air wings, including larger drones.

Recent photographs of the first of the Type 076 landing helicopter dock (LHD) ships, known in the West as the Yulan class, reportedly show that two separate island superstructures have recently been installed on the deck.

The construction of the first Yulan-class landing helicopter assault ship is taking place at the Changxing Island Shipbuilding Base, outside Shanghai.





What does the twin-island configuration mean?

The Type 076 will not be the first aviation-optimised warship to feature twin islands, points out the report. For example, this design has previously been used on much larger vessels, such as the British Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers, along with the Italian Trieste, another LHD, which is a closer comparison in terms of size.





In fact, it has been speculated that India's prospective future aircraft carrier, the INS Vishal, could also adopt this design.

The twin-island layout simplifies flight operations and allows for one to be dedicated to navigation and ship-related duties, while the other can then be used exclusively for controlling flight operations, explains the report.

The design choice reinforces previous indications that China's Type 076 ships will be heavily focused on deploying airpower, including heavier fixed-wing drones. According to the report, the additional requirement of managing drones on the deck could also have contributed to this design choice.

What else do we know about China's new Type 076 ships?

Once completed, the Type 076 will be the largest amphibious assault ship in the world, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an American think tank based in Washington, DC.





Based on satellite imagery, CSIS estimates that the under construction ship's flight deck measures approximately 260 by 52 metres, providing an area of over 13,500 square metres. This is significantly larger than the US' America-class amphibious assault ships and Japan's Izumo-class helicopter carriers.

Considering its size, the Type 076 is shaping up to be much more than a traditional amphibious assault ship. In fact, it falls between China's existing largest amphibious warship, the Type 075, and its newest and largest aircraft carrier, the Type 003 Fujian.

According to The War Zone report, the Type 076 boasts other features that also indicate the primacy of air operations in its role.

For example, it has a large open flight deck, which is significantly wider than other amphibious assault ships.

There are strong indications also that a catapult system has been installed on the ship's bow, and this is likely to be paired with arresting gear. This will allow the ship to launch and recover stealthy uncrewed combat air vehicles (UCAVs) and other larger fixed-wing drones.

The ship's focus on air operations is also apparent because of the provision for an aircraft elevator on the port side at the stern. This would be in addition to another large elevator located centrally at the stern.

The War Zone report says that there is a possibility that the ship's catapult mechanism could be an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), which would be sufficient to launch fixed-wing aircraft at heavier operational weights.





EMALS is an advanced technology, and only the US and China have successfully implemented it. China's third and latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is already equipped with three EMALS-style catapults.

What role will the Type 076 play?

While the Type 076 is still expected to primarily operate rotary-winged aircraft, like other traditional amphibious assault ships, the report adds that all indications suggest that drones will also play a significant role in its air wing.

According to CSIS, the Type 076 will be capable of carrying dozens of aircraft and drones, amphibious landing craft, and a complement of over 1,000 marines. However, its larger size, compared to other ships in a similar role, will allow it to carry more aircraft in its internal hangar and offer more space for aircraft launches on its expansive flight deck.

The inclusion of a catapult system for launching fixed-wing aircraft will make it unique among amphibious assault ships, with only aircraft carriers traditionally having been fitted with catapults. Till date, amphibious assault ships have usually been limited to helicopters and vertical/short takeoff and landing aircraft like the F-35B.

These vessels, once operational, will represent a significant step forward in the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN's) ability to project power further from China's shores, according to CSIS.

When will China's monstrous new amphibious warfare ship be completed?

Based on the construction timelines of the Fujian carrier and the Type 075s, the Type 076 could be launched by the first half of 2025, according to CSIS.

However, it will likely take several more months or even years before the ship is officially commissioned into the PLAN.