China confirms agreement to end military standoff in eastern Ladakh

Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border

India-China flag
The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

 

Now the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters which China speaks highly of, he said.

Going forward China will work with India to implement these resolutions, he said.

He, however, declined to provide details.

On the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit at Russia's Kazan, he said, We will keep you updated if anything comes up.

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

