China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US

China unveiled two advanced stealth aircraft on Thursday, sparking global attention for their potential to redefine next-generation air combat. These aircraft, which appear to be sixth-generation designs, highlight China’s rapid advancements in aerospace technology and underscore significant challenges for India and the United States (US) in maintaining air superiority.

Sixth-generation aircraft are anticipated to be significantly stealthier and more lethal than current fifth-generation platforms such as the American F-22 and F-35, the Chinese J-20, and India’s under-development Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These next-generation jets will feature advanced artificial intelligence, drone integration, and cutting-edge electronic warfare capabilities. Currently, India lacks an operational fifth-generation stealth jet, with the 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale serving as the most advanced combat aircraft in the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) arsenal.

India's airpower deficit

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock The emergence of these advanced jets comes as India grapples with challenges in modernising its air combat fleet. The IAF operates only 31 squadrons, far below the authorised strength of 42, according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. This shortfall is exacerbated by an ageing fleet and delays in key indigenous projects, including the AMCA and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-2.

Meanwhile, reports from late December 2024 revealed that Pakistan has fast-tracked the acquisition of 40 J-35 stealth fighters from China, with deliveries expected within two years. The J-35, an export-oriented variant of the J-31, features advanced avionics and stealth capabilities, further widening the capability gap in South Asia. The AMCA, intended as India's first fifth-generation stealth fighter, is not expected to be delivered to the IAF until the next decade, leaving the air force dependent on older, less stealthy platforms. Similarly, the LCA Mk-2, designed to replace Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 jets, remains years away from induction.

China's first fifth-generation fighter J-20A Mighty Dragon. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons File photo of a Chinese J-35A stealth fighter jet. (Photo: Xinhua) China currently has one operational fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Chengdu J-20, while the Shenyang FC-31 (J-35) is reportedly poised to enter service soon.

The unveiling of Chinese stealth aircraft

On December 26, 2024, two distinct stealth aircraft designs surfaced, reportedly undergoing flight testing. The War Zone identified the larger design as likely originating from Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and the smaller one from Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC). Both aircraft feature tailless configurations and advanced stealth characteristics, marking a potential leap in China’s airpower capabilities.

The larger Chengdu design

The Chengdu aircraft, comparable in size to the J-20, which measures approximately 70 feet, prioritises stealth, endurance, and payload capacity. Its twin-wheel main landing gear suggests a heavy structure capable of carrying large internal fuel and weapons loads. The tailless configuration, combined with a modified delta wing and extended chine lines, enhances radar evasion.

Unconventional air intake arrangements—one intake atop the fuselage and twin intakes below—have led to speculation that the aircraft may feature a three-engine powerplant, a configuration rare in modern fighter design. While unverified, this setup could provide enhanced thrust and efficiency for long-range missions.

The smaller Shenyang design

The Shenyang aircraft employs a sharply swept "lambda" wing design, with twin diverterless supersonic inlets feeding its engines. The triangular trailing-edge extensions improve aerodynamics. Observers suggest this smaller aircraft may serve as a tactical complement to the Chengdu jet, fulfilling distinct roles within China’s broader airpower strategy. Its precise operational intent—whether as a manned fighter, unmanned platform, or optionally crewed system—remains unclear.

The timing of these revelations, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mao Zedong—founder of the People’s Republic of China—and 13 years since the J-20’s first public appearance, underscores the significance of these advancements in showcasing China’s rapid aerospace progress.

The US' sixth-generation fighter programme

A notional sixth-generation stealth crewed combat aircraft design. Photo credit: Collins Aerospace The US Air Force (USAF) has also made progress in developing sixth-generation airpower. On September 14, 2020, it was revealed that the USAF had secretly designed, built, and flown at least one prototype of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter. While details remain classified, the NGAD programme aims to incorporate advanced stealth, adaptive mission systems, and exponential increases in sensing and processing power.

Retired USAF General Mark D Kelly warned in 2022 that China’s sixth-generation ambitions mirrored US strategies, focusing on exponential stealth improvements and open mission systems. These recent Chinese aircraft validate his concerns and suggest that Beijing is rapidly narrowing the technological gap.

American fifth-generation fighter F-22 Raptor. Image credit: Lockheed Martin The US' F-22 Raptor, the world's first fifth-generation stealth fighter, had its maiden flight in 1997, while China's J-20 followed in 2011, marking a 14-year gap. In comparison, the US revealed in 2020 that it had flown a prototype sixth-generation fighter, and China appears to have achieved a similar milestone with its sixth-generation designs in 2024, reducing the gap to approximately four years.

Sixth-generation aircraft and their strategic importance

Sixth-generation fighters represent a significant leap over fifth-generation platforms like the US F-22 and China’s J-20. Key features include tailless configurations for reduced radar signatures, integration with drone swarms for collaborative operations, advanced artificial intelligence for decision-making, and superior electronic warfare capabilities. These advancements enable such aircraft to dominate contested airspaces and serve as pivotal nodes in networked combat systems.

Conclusion

China’s unveiling of two advanced stealth aircraft underscores its growing ambitions in airpower and marks a new phase in the global race for air combat dominance. For India, the priority must be to address its squadron deficits and accelerate indigenous programmes like the AMCA and LCA Mk-2. For the US, maintaining its technological edge will require continued innovation and close collaboration with allies.