Pakistan may fly Chinese stealth jets in 2 years: Could it outpace IAF?

Pakistan's reported procurement of fifth-generation stealth fighter jets from China raises the possibility that it might outpace India in deploying such advanced aircraft.

Recent reports highlight contrasting strategies between the two nations, with Pakistan opting for external procurement while India focuses on developing its own indigenous solutions.

Pakistan's acquisition of J-35 jets

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has approved the purchase of 40 J-35 jets from China, with deliveries expected within two years. The J-35, an export-oriented variant of China's J-31 stealth fighter, is designed for both air superiority and strike missions. Featuring next-generation avionics and advanced stealth technology, the J-35 is said to be smaller than the J-20 but reportedly incorporates improvements for ground and maritime target capabilities.

ALSO READ: 'Key to China winning future wars': Beijing unveils new stealth technology SCMP reports that this would mark China’s first export of fifth-generation fighter jets to a foreign ally, potentially recalibrating regional power dynamics. The stealth fighters are expected to replace Pakistan’s ageing fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters.

The move follows earlier developments, including reports from Pakistan's BOL News that PAF pilots began training for the J-35 in China earlier this year. Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also stated in January that the foundation for acquiring the J-35 had already been laid. If the acquisition proceeds, these jets will join the PAF's arsenal, which already includes J-10CE medium multi-role combat aircraft delivered by China two years ago.

Strategic implications

“The jet may be great, but if it doesn’t have the weapons, the sensor suite, and the C4ISR [Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance] to enable it, then it matters far less,” Mulvaney explained.

Retired PAF officer Zia Ul Haque Shamsi told the SCMP that acquiring fifth-generation fighters would give Pakistan a strategic advantage over India for the next 12 to 14 years. However, other analysts offered a more conservative view, suggesting a seven- to eight-year advantage.

India's indigenous efforts

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock Meanwhile, India is progressing with its fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. According to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence's Demands for Grants (2024-25) report, the IAF expects to receive deliveries of the AMCA only in the next decade. Designed to replace the Mirage 2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar jets, the AMCA will feature advanced stealth capabilities, sensors and data fusion.

The significant time and complexity involved in developing such platforms domestically highlight the challenges faced by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in realising the AMCA project.

Balancing regional power dynamics

Speaking to the SCMP, aviation expert Andreas Rupprecht noted that New Delhi might need to consider acquiring existing stealth fighters rather than relying solely on domestic development. If New Delhi pursues this route, its options are largely confined to the American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is leveraging its close defence ties with China to gain access to advanced technology. Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Islamabad-based Pakistan-China Institute, told the SCMP that the J-35 purchase reflects Pakistan’s aim to maintain a conventional balance of power and necessary deterrence in the region.

However, critics have raised concerns about Pakistan’s economic capability to sustain such acquisitions. Brian Hart, a fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, pointed out to the SCMP that integrating the J-35 into Pakistan’s military would pose additional challenges, including training and operational readiness.

The road ahead

As India continues its indigenous efforts and Pakistan reportedly fast-tracks its procurement plans, the race to operationalise stealth fighters highlights the contrasting defence strategies of the two countries. While Pakistan may deploy its J-35s sooner, long-term questions remain about its ability to fully integrate and sustain these advanced platforms.