Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay?

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) should be urged to enhance Tejas combat aircraft production, and fighter jet procurement should be expedited to ensure the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) operational role is not compromised by declining squadron strength, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been advised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

The Committee's 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' report, made public last week, noted that the IAF’s active squadrons have fallen to 31 against the authorised 42, with an ageing fleet and delayed inductions exacerbating the issue. Long-term solutions, including Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A induction and projects like LCA Mk-II and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), are facing delays or remain years away, underscoring the need for immediate measures to address this critical shortfall.

The committee, in its recommendations, stated: "The Committee at this stage would like to impress upon the MoD to sensitise HAL to augment production of Tejas so that the operational role of the Air Force is not affected due to depletion in squadron strength. They would also like to urge the MoD to expedite the procurement of contracted fighter aircraft. The Committee may be informed of the outcome of the effort made in this regard."

ALSO READ: Pakistan may fly Chinese stealth jets in 2 years: Could it outpace IAF? The MoD informed the Committee that the number of fighter squadrons has declined in recent years due to the phasing out of ageing MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27 aircraft. Efforts to address the shortfall include "multi-pronged" strategies. An IAF representative stated that the issue of declining squadron strength would be addressed in the long term through the timely induction of MRFA and LCA Mk-II, emphasising that, along with increasing combat aircraft numbers, critical enablers like airborne early warning systems, refuellers, and advanced electronic intelligence and surveillance capabilities are vital for maintaining the IAF’s strength and readiness in modern warfare.

However, the report noted that these solutions are in their early stages, facing delays or years away from materialising.

The first Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, LA5033, prepares to take off from HAL facility in Bengaluru, March 2024. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. (Photo: PTI) The HAL Tejas, an indigenous single-engine, fourth-generation multirole light fighter aircraft, has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and manufactured by HAL. It traces its origins to the LCA programme initiated in the 1980s to replace the IAF's ageing MiG-21 fighters — a goal now being pursued through the operational Tejas Mk-I and the planned induction of the advanced Tejas Mk-1A.

ALSO READ: Govt forms committee to look into IAF's overall capability development The report noted that the IAF has operationalised two squadrons of Tejas Mk-I, comprising 32 single-seat fighters and four twin-seat trainers, with four additional twin-seaters expected soon. The report further highlighted that the Tejas Mk-1A programme is delayed due to design and development issues, challenges with aero engine availability, and HAL’s difficulty in maintaining the required production rate. Deliveries are expected to begin within the current financial year, and HAL has been directed to increase production to ensure timely deliveries of the Mk-1A, which is crucial for addressing the IAF’s fighter shortfall caused by the retirement of older aircraft.

The report, citing a written MoD reply, highlighted that the IAF has contracted 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft at a cost of Rs 36,468.63 crore (excluding taxes and duties), with deliveries initially planned to commence from February 2024. Additionally, the IAF has advanced a case for procuring 97 more LCA Mk-1A aircraft, for which an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been accorded, and a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued. The Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) process is underway for these additional aircraft, which are estimated at an AoN cost of Rs 65,848 crore. Upon completion of these acquisitions, the IAF will possess a total of 220 Tejas aircraft, encompassing both Mk-I and Mk-1A variants.

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock The report noted that the IAF expects to receive deliveries of the LCA Mk-2 and fifth-generation AMCA only in the next decade. Designed to replace the Mirage 2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar jets, the LCA Mk-2 will feature advanced self-defence capabilities, a higher-thrust engine, and improved maintainability, providing more contemporary technology compared to the LCA Mk-1/1A. Both the LCA Mk-2 and AMCA are under development at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with the time required to complete these programmes highlighting the complexity involved in building such advanced platforms.

The committee was informed that the IAF plans to process a case for the phased induction of aircraft under the MRFA programme, proposed to be progressed in line with the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020). DAP-2020 emphasises indigenous manufacturing and seeks to streamline defence procurement. The MRFA programme, which involves the acquisition of 114 4.5-generation combat aircraft, has been stalled for several years. A Request for Information (RFI) was issued in April 2019 to global aircraft manufacturers, specifying that the aircraft must be licence-manufactured in India with substantial technology transfer. However, the project has faced delays and is yet to receive the AoN, which formally initiates the procurement process.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station, Ambala. France's Dassault Rafale is one of the aircraft competing in the MRFA competition. Photo credit: PIB