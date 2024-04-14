China has not occupied land in Arunachal; no change in situation: VK Singh

Union Minister V K Singh on Saturday rejected claims of China occupying land in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that neither has China occupied Indian land nor has it been allowed to do so.

Speaking to reporters here, he also said that the Army was happy with the recruits who have joined the force under the Agnipath scheme.

Responding to a question, Singh said, "Neither has China occupied anything nor has it been allowed to occupy anything. The situation that was there in 2012 is the same even today. There has been no change."



"So if someone tells you that land has been captured, do not believe it," the BJP leader said at a press conference here.

On the Agniveer scheme, he said, "The first batch of the Agniveer Yojana has now started arriving in Army units. From the reports I am getting, everyone is satisfied that the boys have been trained well."



Referring to the country's economic growth rate, Singh said, "No other country in the world is growing at 6.8 (per cent). Therefore, the eyes of the whole world are on India and this has become possible only because there is a strong government at the Centre."



The Union minister of state for road transport and civil aviation said historic work has been done in the infrastructure sector under the BJP government.

On the start-up ecosystem in the country, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new start-ups have started on a large scale. In 2015, there were only 415 start-ups in the country and today, India has reached the third position in the world in the number of start-ups with Rs 1 crore turnover.