China, Pakistan to expand CPEC to Afghanistan for development, stability

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three foreign ministers "reaffirmed" that their trilateral cooperation seeks to enhance regional security and economic connectivity.

(X/Ishaq Dar)
CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure initiative between China and Pakistan. (X/Ishaq Dar)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
China and Pakistan have agreed to expand their bilateral economic corridor to include Afghanistan, a move aimed at advancing regional peace, stability, and development.
 
The announcement followed a trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, where Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks. This also marked Pakistan’s first high-level bilateral engagement with China following India’s counter-terrorism operation Operation Sindoor.
 
“Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability, and development,” Ishaq Dar posted on X.
 
According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three foreign ministers "reaffirmed" that their trilateral cooperation seeks to enhance regional security and economic connectivity.
 
“They agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan,” the ministry said.
 
What is the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)?

CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure initiative between China and Pakistan that involves the development of roads, railways, ports, and energy projects to boost connectivity and trade.
 
First proposed by Pakistan in 2000 and officially endorsed by China in 2013, CPEC’s goal is to connect China’s western Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. The project promises China improved sea access and provides Pakistan with infrastructure investment and economic stimulus.
First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

