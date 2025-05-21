Army denies air defence gun deployment at Golden Temple during Op Sindoor

The Indian Army on Tuesday clarified that no air defence (AD) guns or resources were deployed at the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor, countering earlier media reports and a statement by the Army’s own Director General of Air Defence.

“Some media reports are circulating with respect to deployment of AD guns in the Golden Temple . It is clarified that no AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple),” the Army said in a statement.

Lt Gen D’Cunha’s earlier remarks

“The Golden Temple hierarchy realised there was possibly a threat when it was explained to them. They allowed us to deploy guns… the lights were switched off so that we could clearly visualise the drones as they were coming in,” D’Cunha said in the interview.

His remarks drew immediate denials from the Golden Temple authorities and Sikh religious leadership.

Golden Temple authorities reject Army’s claim

Giani Raghbir Singh, Head Granthi of Golden Temple, stated he was abroad during Operation Sindoor and was never contacted by any Army official. He added that if any member of the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) was involved, the committee would investigate and take action.

Giani Amarjeet Singh, the additional head priest, also denied D’Cunha’s claim. He clarified that the temple lights were switched off in line with blackout instructions issued by the Amritsar district administration — not due to any military deployment.

Also Read

The SGPC, the apex Sikh religious body, has also denied granting any permission for Army deployment within the complex.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, the code name for coordinated missile strikes launched on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people.

In retaliation, Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and shelling across the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC). Border districts in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan witnessed blackouts as the tensions escalated between the countries.

(WIth PTI inputs)