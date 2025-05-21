Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bus blast kills 5, including 3 children in Pakistan's Balochistan

Bus blast kills 5, including 3 children in Pakistan's Balochistan

The blast occurred in the Khuzdar district, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti

pakistan Flag
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the explosion (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least five people, including three children, were killed and several others injured in an attack on a bus in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Khuzdar district when a bus carrying schoolchildren was targeted, the army said in a statement.

Calling it a "cowardly" and "ghastly" attack, the army said three children and two adults were killed and multiple other children sustained injuries.

In a statement on X, the Interior Ministry said the blast was allegedly carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir said that 38 people were injured in the blast, which occurred near Zero Point, the Dawn newspaper reported. 

ALSO READ: At least 4 killed, 20 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Initial reports indicated that four children were killed in the blast.  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on the school bus and expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent children and their teachers, Geo News reported.

Also Read

Premium

How a no-limits Russia-China pact is reshaping the post-war world order

Pakistan's govt trims its growth projection amid trade headwinds

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief Asif Munir to field marshal rank

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

Pakistan joins India in UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa list

He also instructed authorities to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also strongly condemned the explosion.

The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency, Naqvi said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting CPEC projects.

The province has been facing unrest for about two decades due to allegations by the local ethnic Baloch groups and parties that the federal government was exploiting its mineral wealth.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At UN, India stresses maritime, anti-terror strategy for national security

Army denies air defence gun deployment at Golden Temple during Op Sindoor

Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support against terrorism

Delegations to UNSC nations to counter Pakistan propaganda, says Misri

No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

Topics :Pakistan PakistanisBalochistan

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story