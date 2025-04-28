China backs Pakistan, calls for 'swift, fair' probe into Pahalgam attack

China has urged a "swift and fair investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack , while reiterating its strong support for Pakistan in "defending its sovereignty and security interests" amid heightened tensions with India.

According to a report by state-run Xinhua news agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation on Sunday, April 27, with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, was briefed by Dar on the current escalation between Pakistan and India following the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

China expresses support for Pakistan's 'security concerns'

Wang emphasised China's close monitoring of the situation and highlighted the global responsibility in fighting terrorism. "As an ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

Wang further stated, "China advocates for a swift and fair investigation and believes that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability."

ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack may weigh on Jammu and Kashmir investment boom He expressed hope that both nations would show restraint, engage in dialogue, and work towards de-escalating tensions.

Pakistan vows to manage tensions 'responsibly'

During the conversation, Dar reiterated Pakistan's "longstanding commitment to counterterrorism" and stressed opposition to any actions that could escalate the situation. He assured that Pakistan would handle the matter "responsibly" and continue maintaining communication with China and the broader international community, the report said.

China condemns Pahalgam attack

Last week, China "strongly condemned" the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

"We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a media briefing. "We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," he said.

Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 saw terrorists target tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 and injuring at least 20, in one of the deadliest assaults in the region in years.

In response, India implemented a series of stringent countermeasures against Pakistan, whom it accused of supporting cross-border terrorism. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty , revoking all Pakistani visas except diplomatic ones, halting the SAARC visa exemption, closing key border crossings, and downgrading diplomatic ties. India also intensified counter-terror operations in the Valley, demolishing homes of suspected militants and launching a massive manhunt.

Following the attack, there have been four consecutive days of firing across the Line of Control (LoC) . India has described Pakistan’s actions as “unprovoked” ceasefire violations and responded with effective and swift retaliatory fire.

(With PTI inputs)