PM Modi monitoring situation in J&K post terror attack: Jitendra Singh

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said whatever decision would be taken it would be in the best interest of the public.

He said there is no need to worry or panic under the leadership of Modi who had assured appropriate action against the terrorists involved in the deadly attack on the tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, leaving 26 people dead.

Talking to reporters in his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, the Minister of state in the Prime Minister's office termed the Pahalgam terror attack as "painful" and said PM Modi has taken serious cognizance of the incident and he is personally monitoring the situation.

Overall, I feel that we do not need to worry or panic under the leadership of Modi...the home ministry and defence ministry are taking a very thoughtful decision based on their inputs and we believe that whatever decisions are taken by the government would be taken in the best interest of the public. We should be assured of that, the minister said.

Singh visited Udhampur where he held a comprehensive interaction with public representatives and local citizens and also conducted a review of the security arrangements.

Referring to the annual 38-day Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes -- traditional 48-km Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district, Singh called for alertness at all levels for the successful pilgrimage.

During the meeting, while reassuring the citizens about reinforcement in security deployment, Singh also emphasized the government's initiatives for the all-round development of the district.

Speaking on security concerns, the minister said appropriate security responses will be ensured.

The recent events are an eye-opener. We will address all concerns and constraints to ensure peace and safety. Miscreants will be dealt with firmly, he said.

Singh highlighted several key infrastructure and public welfare projects in the region which are being expedited because of their security relevance as well.

He also revealed that Udhampur's long-pending dream of an operational airport is close to reality, a development expected to significantly boost local connectivity both for civilians as well as the Army which has its Northern headquarters over here and also the economic prospects.

Adding to the infrastructure push, he informed that the proposed Chatargala Tunnel project in Doda district is on the agenda, promising to further improve road connectivity in the region and avoid its turning into a militant hideout particularly when it is snow clad and cut off.

He said efforts are underway to improve mobile connectivity in Udhampur, with the installation and streamlining of mobile towers across the district.

Addressing the needs of youth, the Minister announced that army recruitment drives have resumed, and discussions have already been held with the incoming General Officer Commanding (GOC), Lt Gen Prateek Sharma, who will soon assume charge.

Singh called for the formation of a Civil Society Committee to facilitate regular feedback, timely inputs and said such a mechanism will enhance participatory governance.