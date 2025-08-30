China says improving ties with India serves interests of both nations

The ministry said Xi’s meeting with Modi in Kazan, Russia in October last year prompted a restart in relations.

“The competent authorities of China and India have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promoted the resumption of institutional dialogue and conducted normal exchanges,” it said.

The rapprochement between Beijing and New Delhi has accelerated since then, with the two sides taking steps to end a border standoff and Modi making his first trip to China in seven years this weekend. Both countries have been stung by President Donald Trump’s trade war, with India this week slapped with 50 per cent tariffs on its exports to the US.

Responding to a question about the letter, the spokesperson’s office of China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “as far as I learned, the content of the so-called letter you mentioned doesn’t exist at all.”