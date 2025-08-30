India, Africa should look at doubling bilateral tarde by 2030: Goyal

India and Africa should look at doubling bilateral trade by 2030 from the current level of $ 82 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also called for increasing cooperation in areas like critical minerals, agriculture, technology and manufacturing.

The two-way trade increased from $ 56 billion in 2015-16 to $ 82 billion (India's exports stood at $ 42 billion and imports were $ 40 billion) in 2024-25.

This is suboptimal trade despite huge opportunities, he said, adding "we should look at doubling the trade by 2030. It is a bold target but achievable".

The numbers show that there is a huge untapped potential between the two regions.