India, Japan condemn Pahalgam terror attack; urge action against LeT, JeM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba "unequivocally and strongly" condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies.

As per an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office referring to the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement, the two Prime Ministers called for the elimination of terrorist financing channels and their nexus with transnational crime, and a halt to the cross-border movement of terrorists.

"They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, and took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report of 29 July, mentioning The Resistance Front (TRF). Prime Minister Modi further explained that the TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack. Prime Minister Ishiba noted this with concern. They called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay," the PMO release stated.

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets 16 Japanese governors; India, Japan sign multiple MoUs "They also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies, and to take resolute actions to root out terrorists' safe havens, eliminate terrorist financing channels and its nexus with transnational crime, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists," it added. The tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, killed 26 innocent civilians. On the situation in Myanmar, both Prime Ministers called on all parties to immediately cease all acts of violence. The two Prime Ministers noted the recent announcement of ending the state of emergency and plans for holding an election.

"The two Prime Ministers strongly urged a return to the path of democracy that allows for inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders and free and fair elections, and urged the release of those who are detained. They reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN's efforts, including calling for the full and effective implementation of the Five Point Consensus in seeking an inclusive, durable, and peaceful resolution to the crisis," PMO release stated. The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of collaborative projects between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region, including Africa. They welcomed the launch of the Japan-India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa, aimed at promoting industrial concentration in India to establish an industrial hub for trade and investment with Africa.

Both Prime Ministers expressed support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. They also welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts by various countries to achieve a just and lasting peace. The two Prime Ministers also condemned North Korea's destabilising launches using ballistic missile technology and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea in accordance with relevant UNSCRs, and urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the United Nations Charter and the UNSCRs. They called on North Korea to return to dialogue to promote peace and stability in the Korean peninsula, the release stated.