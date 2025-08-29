China's latest sci-fi drone signals next phase in defence innovation

In a development straight out of science fiction, Chinese researchers have successfully tested a prototype vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone that closely resembles the mysterious ‘Gimbal’ UFO recorded by a US Navy carrier in 2015, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The drone’s unconventional, spindle-like shape is not a gimmick. It marks a significant leap in aerodynamic innovation aimed at blending hover stability with efficient forward flight.

Engineered by a team at Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics under Professor Liu Zhanhe, the drone features a closed-loop elliptical wing with a straight center section, forming an integrated ring structure. Four rotors mounted where the wing meets vertical fins provide both lift and structural support, the news report mentioned.

How VTOL design boosts performance? This spindle-like form is more than aesthetic. Its innovative airflow design with pressurized zones beneath the forewing and wingtip-mounted horizontal stabilisers enhances control at high angles of attack, delaying stall and improving maneuverability. Wind-tunnel and flight tests reportedly showed a 116.19 percent increase in lift-curve slope compared to a conventional straight wing, with attached airflow maintained even at steep angles. The ring wing’s internal structure shares loads efficiently while minimizing extra weight. The result then is that a VTOL craft that can hover with multirotor precision yet cruise like a fixed-wing drone, which is a rare combination in aviation and uncrewed aircraft, the South China Morning Post reported.

What can China’s VTOL drone do? Though experimental, the drone is engineered for versatility. Its robust structure can carry modular payloads, including sensors, thermal imagers, medical or environmental sampling gear. It could, in theory, launch from ship decks, rugged terrain, or even water, operate for long distances, gather data, deliver supplies, or assist in rescue and environmental monitoring, South China Morning Post said. The developers note its military promise in battlefield surveillance while highlighting non-military uses such as water-quality sampling and emergency material delivery over water. However, there are limitations to the drone as well. High aerodynamic drag remains a continuing challenge. The news report mentioned that researchers are refining the airframe’s shape by smoothing edges and adjusting wing curvature to improve the lift-to-drag ratio. They are also enhancing flight-control algorithms to reduce drag from unnecessary maneuvers.

How China is enhancing its new war tech China recently unveiled its CH-7 stealthy, long-endurance drone on display, a flying-wing design suited to penetrating surveillance and, potentially, strike roles. In recent years, China has been advancing its military tech at great speed. Beijing is moving fast on carriers, stealth jets and drones. The message from the communist nation is deterrence, however, the details show steady engineering progress rather than hype. China sent its newest aircraft carrier, Fujian, to sea for the first time on May 1 last year. This is the country’s first carrier with electromagnetic catapults (EMALS), the launch technology used by the latest US flattops. Catapults matter because they can fling heavier, more complex aircraft off the deck, such as early-warning planes, fully fuelled strike jets and future uncrewed systems, all without the performance penalties of the older ski-jump design. The sea-trials milestone marked a clear step toward a more flexible, modern air wing at sea, though Beijing has not said when Fujian will be combat-ready, Reuters reported.

How far along is the J-35 stealth fighter? Meanwhile, a new stealth fighter called the J-35A appeared publicly for the first time at China’s big aerospace show in Zhuhai on November 13, 2024. Official details are scarce, but the J-35 is widely expected to have a carrier-borne sibling, often dubbed the J-35 (naval), to operate from catapult carriers like Fujian. If that happens, China’s deck aviation would move on from adapted fourth-generation types to a true stealth jet at sea. Why is the Type 076 ‘drone carrier’ significant? In late December 2024, China launched the Type 076 which is an unusually large amphibious assault ship with its own electromagnetic catapult. Unlike a classic carrier, an ‘amphib’ focuses on landing forces, adding a catapult point to a different playbook and launching fixed-wing drones and specialised aircraft to scout, jam and strike in support of naval and amphibious operations. The launch confirmed that this concept has moved from drawings and mock-ups to hardware at sea.

Independent analysts had tracked the programme through 2024, noting the ship’s size, catapult infrastructure and the likely pairing with stealthy uncrewed combat air vehicles such as the GJ-11 ‘Sharp Sword’, according to CNN. The logic is straightforward that drones are cheaper to operate, can stay aloft longer, and can be tailored for specific missions. A catapult-equipped ‘drone amphib’ could surge sorties without tying up a full-size carrier. Zhuhai 2024 on China’s air, missile tech Beyond the J-35A debut, China also unveiled its CH-7 stealthy, long-endurance drone on display, a flying-wing design suited to penetrating surveillance and, potentially, strike roles. It also showcased the HQ-19 family, a missile-defence system that Chinese sources present as able to engage ballistic targets in mid-course.