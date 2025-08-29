Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to boost ties, hold summit

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to boost ties, hold summit

From Japan, Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1

PM Modi in Tokyo
During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba | Image: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said.

"We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors," he added.

From Japan, Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Japan Tokyo India China relations China

Aug 29 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

