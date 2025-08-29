Capital doesn't just grow in India, it multiplies: PM Modi to Japan Inc

Areas for India-Japan collaboration
- Manufacturing: The success seen in the automobile sector can be replicated in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy. Modi said these partnerships can also drive growth in South Asia and Africa.
- Technology: “Japan is a tech powerhouse, and India is a talent powerhouse,” Modi said. India’s push in semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, and space can combine with Japanese technology to bring transformative change.
- Green energy: India aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047. Modi invited Japan to collaborate on solar cells, green hydrogen, and other clean technologies.
- Next-gen infrastructure: Over the last decade, India has doubled port capacity, expanded to over 160 airports, and developed more than 1,000 kilometres of metro rail lines. Modi said Japan can be a vital partner in this transformation.
- Skill development: With a large pool of skilled youth, India can meet global workforce demands, he said. Modi proposed Japanese language training for Indian workers to integrate them better into Japanese companies, noting that a "shared workforce will lead to shared prosperity."
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app