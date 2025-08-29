Capital doesn't just grow in India, it multiplies: PM Modi to Japan Inc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba discussed ways to boost the bilateral cooperation between the two nations during the India-Japan Economic Forum held in Tokyo on Friday. They explored partnership opportunities in multiple sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), nuclear capabilities and space technology.

Describing Japan as an “important partner in charting India’s growth story,” Modi said, “from metros to manufacturing, from semiconductors to startups, our partnership has been strong.” He noted that Japanese firms have invested over $40 billion in India, with $13 billion in private investment in just the last two years. “India has emerged as the most prominent destination for companies, with 80 per cent looking to expand and 70 per cent already earning profits. In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies,” said Modi.

The Japanese PM said, "India-Japan relations are making great strides by leveraging India's growing market," adding that in today's uncertain global economy, the two countries must focus on building resilient supply chains with reliable partners. Ishiba said he wishes to see India-Japan bilateral cooperation develop further. Areas for India-Japan collaboration Highlighting India's strong growth momentum, PM Modi invited Japanese business leaders to invest in India and "make in India, for the world." Modi said, "The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India," noting that S&P Global recently upgraded India's credit rating after nearly two decades. Modi also listed various areas where India and Japan can expand their cooperation: