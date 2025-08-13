Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India next week for border talks with NSA Doval

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India next week for border talks with NSA Doval

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang and Doval are the designated SR for talks on the boundary issue. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India on Monday to hold talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval under the mechanism of Special Representatives on the border issue, authoritative sources said.

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question, the sources said on Wednesday.

Wang and Doval are the designated SR for talks on the boundary issue.

Doval travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang, weeks after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

