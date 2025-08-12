Singapore PM Lawrence Wong likely to visit India next month to sign MoUs

India and Singapore are looking at finalising nearly 10 memorandums of understanding in areas such as advanced technology, connectivity, skilling and digitisation during a meeting of their top ministers on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The two sides are also in the process of finalising an ambitious proposal to lay an undersea cable to carry solar energy from India to Singapore that will also provide data connectivity, they said.

The new initiatives are set to be firmed up at the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) to be held here on Wednesday.

The ISMR is also expected to make preparations for Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's likely visit to India next month, the people said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will hold the ISMR with six Singaporean ministers. The Singaporean delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and it will comprise National Security and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow. "Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISMR is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The inaugural ISMR was held in New Delhi in September 2022, and the second meeting was held in Singapore in August 2024. "India and Singapore share a comprehensive strategic partnership. The third round of ISMR will identify avenues to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations," the MEA said in a statement. The people cited above said export of green ammonia and green hydrogen from India to Singapore is another proposal that the two sides are looking at as part of an overall approach to further expand the bilateral ties. The new initiatives are being firmed up ahead of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's likely visit to India next month, the people said.

India-Singapore relations were elevated to comprehensive strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit to the country in September last year. The two sides are looking at the possibility of exporting solar energy from India to Singapore via an underwater cable, which could also be used for data connectivity, the people cited above said. A feasibility study carried out on the proposed project indicated some challenges in laying the cable in view of the Andaman Trench. As part of the proposal for data connectivity, the two sides have created a financial data regulatory "sandbox" at Gift City in Gujarat, the people said.

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on pacts that will focus on collaboration in skill development in areas such as aviation, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The ISMR may also deliberate on the impact of Washington's tariff policy and ways to navigate it. Both sides are working on a plan with an aim to impart skill development training to around 1,00,000 Indians a year, the people said. It is learnt that the ISMR will also explore ways to increase investments by Singaporean companies in India. The inaugural ISMR took place on September 17, 2022, in New Delhi. Four senior Singaporean ministers travelled to India for the meeting. The second ISMR was held in Singapore on August 26 last year.