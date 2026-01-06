'No threat to Indians in Iran': Tehran's envoy after MEA travel advisory

A day after India cautioned its citizens against travel to Iran , Tehran’s envoy to New Delhi on Tuesday said the situation in the Islamic Republic is under control and poses no threat to Indian citizens, ANI reported.

"I would like to state with full confidence that there is no threat to Indian citizens, like those of other countries residing in Iran," Mohammad Fathali, Iran's ambassador in India, told ANI.

On Monday, however, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for its citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) living in Iran, urging caution and avoidance of non-essential travel amid fresh unrest in the country.

"In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said. It advised Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran to exercise restraint and remain alert. What's happening in Iran? Iran has been witnessing protests for over a week, with thousands of Iranians voicing their anger over the country’s worsening economic situation. The demonstrations have claimed at least 35 lives and injured many more, according to a report by the Associated Press, citing data from a US-based Human Rights activist group. The protests began after many shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores last Sunday to protest the declining economy. The demonstrations soon spread to universities, prompting security officials to take coercive measures such as tear gas shelling and detentions.