Can confidently predict upswing in ties with Europe in 2026: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an interaction with the members of the Indian diaspora in Luxembourg on Tuesday (local time), expressing confidence in the India-Europe ties seeing an upswing in 2026, along with a greater investment of Indian "time, energy, and attention".

Speaking about the current-day geopolitics, EAM said, "There is a context to diplomacy today. There is a fair amount of volatility and unpredictability in the world. Every country, region is reassessing its interests and calculations and trying to see how to de-risk themselves.

He further highlighted that, on the other hand, the countries are looking to build deeper partnerships and friendships which can be trusted more. He underlined that this is what is bringing India and the European Union closer together.

"I can fairly confidently predict that 2026 will see an upswing in ties with Europe. You will see greater investment of Indian time, energy and attention." Highlighting that the free-trade agreement negotiations are in an advanced stage, Jaishankar said that the "goodwill" of Luxembourg in support of the relationship would come into play. The external affairs minister shared that the space sector and digital infrastructure were some of the "interesting" areas where discussions were held. Speaking about the upcoming AI Impact Summit, which India is set to host this year, Jaishankar said that India and Luxembourg shared views on having a citizen-centric approach towards the technology.

"I expect this year that there will be a significant business delegation coming out of Luxembourg, many more ministerial visits, much deeper interaction as a follow-up to the discussions I had", Jaishankar said. He shared several interactions he had through the course of the day, from the meetings with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and the Grand Duke and called it a very productive day. "With every meeting, I heard very strong and effusive words of praise for the Indian community... In their eyes, this (Indian) is a community that is very well integrated, seen as very contributive", he told the diaspora.