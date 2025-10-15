COAS General Dwivedi meets Vietnamese army dy chief to boost defence ties

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi held discussions with General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnamese Army, on strengthening defence cooperation, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations Training and Coordination Conference (UNTCC) in New Delhi.

In a post on X, ADGPI noted that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, with a focus on UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and strategic coordination. They also emphasised enhanced collaboration through training exchanges and joint exercises.

"On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, held a constructive discussion with Senior Lieutenant General NGUYEN VAN NGHIA, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People's Army. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, with a focus on UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and strategic coordination. They also emphasised enhanced collaboration through training exchanges and joint exercises," ADGPI said. The discussions follow a recent interaction between the Indian and Vietnamese armed forces in Thailand in August. On the sidelines of the ongoing CHODs 2025 conference in Thailand, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) of India, held a meeting with senior defence officials from Vietnam, the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said.

The interaction between the Army Chiefs took place as India hosted the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave on October 14, where military leaders from across the globe came together to share perspectives on the evolving global security landscape and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in advancing the mission of world peace. During the Conclave, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, highlighted how the United Nations has evolved over time to meet new challenges. New Delhi is hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.