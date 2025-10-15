Indian Air Force, Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Navy conducted a joint aerial exercise over the Indian Ocean Region on Tuesday.
The exercise involved a range of frontline platforms, including the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguar fighter aircraft, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) aircraft. From the Royal Navy, F-35B fighter jets operating from HMS Prince of Wales participated in the coordinated mission.
Sharing details of the exercise, the Indian Air Force wrote on X, "On October 14, IAF Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS & AEW & C aircraft joined Royal Navy F-35Bs from HMS Prince of Wales for a joint exercise over the Indian Ocean Region. The training strengthened interoperability, mutual trust, and collective commitment to regional stability."
In a related development, Indian defence officials have confirmed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to extend the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile to over 200 kilometres. This would represent a significant upgrade from earlier plans, which had targeted a range of around 160 kilometres.
According to a detailed proposal to be discussed by the Defence Ministry in the near future, the Indian Air Force is also set to acquire around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, which will be fitted on the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft fighter jet fleets of the force, defence officials told ANI.
As per earlier plans, the Indian premier defence research agency was looking at a range of around 160 plus Kms for the Astra Mark 2, but is now going to work on developing a variant with a range of much above 200 Kms, they said.
India has been working on developing indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles to maintain its edge in Beyond Visual Range combat in the region.
The previous version of the missile Astra Mark 1 has a range exceeding 100 kms and is equipped with an advanced guidance and navigation system. In addition to various laboratories of DRDO, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, have contributed towards the successful realisation of the weapon system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
