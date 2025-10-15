Indian Air Force, Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Navy conducted a joint aerial exercise over the Indian Ocean Region on Tuesday.

The exercise involved a range of frontline platforms, including the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguar fighter aircraft, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) aircraft. From the Royal Navy, F-35B fighter jets operating from HMS Prince of Wales participated in the coordinated mission.

Sharing details of the exercise, the Indian Air Force wrote on X, "On October 14, IAF Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS & AEW & C aircraft joined Royal Navy F-35Bs from HMS Prince of Wales for a joint exercise over the Indian Ocean Region. The training strengthened interoperability, mutual trust, and collective commitment to regional stability."

In a related development, Indian defence officials have confirmed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to extend the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile to over 200 kilometres. This would represent a significant upgrade from earlier plans, which had targeted a range of around 160 kilometres. According to a detailed proposal to be discussed by the Defence Ministry in the near future, the Indian Air Force is also set to acquire around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, which will be fitted on the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft fighter jet fleets of the force, defence officials told ANI.