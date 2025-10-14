COAS highlights challenges in global peacekeeping amid rising conflicts

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday highlighted the challenges faced by global peacekeeping missions amid over 56 active conflicts involving 19 nations.
Flagging the concern over the global order, General Dwivedi noted that shifting power dynamics are harming the consensus in the United Nations, leading to a lack of cohesive action.
Addressing the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi, General Dwivedi said, "Peacekeeping today faces challenges of unprecedented scale and complexity. The global order is almost an inflexion point marked by over 56 active conflicts and the involvement of nearly 19 nations."
He emphasised the disruptive technologies and the growing influence of non-state actors amid hybrid warfare, and called for a unified response from UN peacekeepers.
"The infusion of disruptive technologies, the growing influence of non-state actors, hybrid warfare and the scourge of disinformation have blurred the traditional boundaries of conflict. Shifting geopolitical currents strain the spirit of consensus that underpins cohesive United Nations action. Such realities demand more resilient, swift and unified responses that only peacekeepers working together can deliver," he said.
"A peacekeeper, apart from being a security provider, is a diplomat, a technology enthusiast, a nation builder in far-flung areas and also may be the only media for the flow of information in conflict zones. The blue helmet or casque blue can, in fact, be called the glue that binds a mission and facilitates the functioning of the other organs of the United Nations, as well as the NGOs," he added.
Highlighting India's role in global peacekeeping, General Dwivedi said that the nation has deployed about 3,00,000 personnel across 51 peacekeeping missions.
He said, "India, as one of the largest contributors to peacekeeping, has sent approximately 300,000 men and women across 51 missions out of the total 71 peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. This includes our deployments in Korea in 1950, the Congo in 1960, and the current deployment in 9 out of 11 ongoing missions. While our troops have served with unflinching resolve, we have also gained invaluable experience which we are always willing to share with everyone."
Echoing the Indian government's call for 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam', he said that India is a "friend to all."
"Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all," he said.
New Delhi is hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.
The conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security.
Deliberations during the Conclave will focus on strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices; leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective and future-ready; championing inclusivity and equity by advocating for a greater voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making structures and demonstrate India as a collaborative and a trusted partner to build capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app