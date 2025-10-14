Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Army eliminates 2 terrorists near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

This comes after Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the LoC in the Kupwara sector on Monday evening

Search operations are underway in the Union Territory. (Photo:PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Two terrorists were gunned down along the Line of Control (LoC) near Machil and Dudniyal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector, the Indian Army said.

Search operations are underway in the Union Territory.

This comes after Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the LoC in the Kupwara sector on Monday evening, around 7 PM.

According to the Indian Army official, operations are continuing in the area.

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," as per a statement from Indian Army officials.

Further developments into the incident are awaited.

Recently, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beeranthub area under the Kandi Police Station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, with the onset of winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directive came during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in the national capital to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammuterrorist attacks

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

