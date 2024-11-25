Coast Guard to conduct 'SAREX 24' in Kochi from Nov 27-30 under NMSAR Board

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This workshop will be conducted with imperatives to validate the National M-SAR construct through 'all-inclusive' and 'collaborative' approach

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships
On second day of the event, the Sea exercise involving two large scale contingencies will be carried out off Kochi coast. | Representative Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
The Indian Cast Guard will conduct National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercises & Workshop (SAREX-24) under the aegis of NMSAR Board at Kochi from November 27 to 30, according to an official press statement.

This workshop will be conducted with imperatives to validate the National M-SAR construct through 'all-inclusive' and 'collaborative' approach.

The release added, taking cognizance of the vast 4.6 Million Sq Kms of Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) bestowed to India, Indian Cast Guard has been a proponent of cooperative engagements not only with the resource agencies but also with littorals and friendly foreign countries.

Response operation to large scale contingencies at sea, termed as 'Mass Rescue Operation' (MRO) will be the essence of 11th edition of SAREX-24.

The theme of the exercise will be "Enhancing Search and Rescue capabilities through Regional collaboration" to signify ICG's commitment and resolute to provide succor during large scale contingencies regardless of location, Nationality or circumstances in the ISRR and beyond.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Defence Secretary in presence of Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Director General, Indian Coast Guard who is also the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority.

On the first day of the event, on November 28, various programmes including Table Top exercise, Workshop, Seminars etc involving participation of senior officials from the government agencies, ministries and armed forces, various stake holders and Ffreign delegates will be conducted.

On second day of the event, the Sea exercise involving two large scale contingencies will be carried out off Kochi coast with participation of ships and aircraft of Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Indian Air Force, Passenger Vessel and Tug from Cochin Port Authority and boats from the Customs.

The first contingency will simulate distress onboard a passenger vessel having 500 passengers onboard, whereas, the second scenario will depict ditching of civil aircraft with 200 passengers. The response matrix in the sea exercise will involve various methodology to evacuate distressed passengers wherein the advent of new-age technology using satellite aided distress beacons, Drones to deploy a life buoy, air droppable life rafts, operation of remote controlled life buoy etc will be demonstrated, the release added.

The exercise is designed not only to evaluate efficiency of operations and coordination with national stakeholders but also to aptly focus on cooperative engagements with the littorals and Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

