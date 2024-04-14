Conflict with Israeli regime, stay away: Iran warns US after drone strikes

Iran came out in defence of its retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria, saying that the "matter can be deemed concluded".

In a stern warning for Israel's closest ally, Iran asked US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response will be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.

"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defence, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," it added.





Meanwhile, Israel air defence system intercepted Iranian strikes launched on Saturday, CNN reported.

A CNN team on the ground heard explosions and sirens going off as intercepts happened in the skies of Jerusalem.

"We are continuing to see multiple intercepts in the skies above me coming from multiple different directions. It's hard to tell what is an incoming missile and what is an intercept," a CNN reporter said.

"I'm hearing multiple, multiple detonations, again of what sound like interceptions. I am not hearing the sound of impacts," Robertson added.

"We've witnessed 20 to 30 perhaps intercepts," he said.

Standing with Israel amid Iranian attacks, the US continued "to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel," a US defence official said Sunday, CNN reported.

"In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel's security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel," the official said, adding, "Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region."

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

"In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," Netanyahu said in a video posted by the Israeli PMO on X.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries," he added.

In a major escalation amid the ongoing military offensive on Hamas in Gaza, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement confirming its launch of an attack on Israel, saying it was in response to the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) strike on a consular compound in Damascus in which several IRGC members were killed, including two generals, earlier this month.

The IRGC says it will hit specific targets in Israel with dozens of drones and missiles, apparently cruise missiles.