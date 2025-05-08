Operation Sindoor shows courage, valour of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out the Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

"I congratulate our armed forces for courage and valour they displayed in carrying out actions," Singh said at an event.

The Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terrorist hubs across Pakistan and PoK in a matter of 25 minutes. According to reports, around 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us the way our armed forces destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed was unimaginable. Large number of terrorists were killed [in these strikes]," Singh added.