Operation Sindoor shows courage, valour of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

The Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terrorist hubs across Pakistan and PoK in a matter of 25 minutes. According to reports, around 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out the Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. 
 
"I congratulate our armed forces for courage and valour they displayed in carrying out actions," Singh said at an event.
 
The Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terrorist hubs across Pakistan and PoK in a matter of 25 minutes. According to reports, around 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes. 
 
"It is a matter of pride for all of us the way our armed forces destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed was unimaginable. Large number of terrorists were killed [in these strikes]," Singh added.
 
"Operation Sindoor was carried out with minimum collateral damage; it was possible because of our professionally trained armed forces," the Lucknow MP further added.  
Notably, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out the missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.  (With inputs from PTI)
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

