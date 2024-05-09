Contribute towards developing border areas: Defence secy to infra firms

Addressing a national meeting on "Emerging Technologies in Infrastructure Development" in the capital on Thursday, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane emphasised the importance of self-reliance across all sectors to tackle future challenges.

Organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the two-day event brought together the armed forces, academia, industry, and DRDO to focus on infrastructure development aligned with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Aramane asserted that there is no single trend in geopolitics and that India cannot rely on other countries for its security and to safeguard national interests. Only self-reliance would allow the nation to make significant strides towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

Highlighting the government's focus on developing border infrastructure, the defence secretary urged infrastructure firms to strengthen the infrastructure network.

Separately, DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat underscored the importance of infrastructure in national development. He stated that India is experiencing significant growth in technical infrastructure, which is crucial for maintaining the country's strategic deterrence.

"It's time to explore ways to incorporate the latest technologies into our technical infrastructure. We have made a good start, but work needs to be done to catch up with the best practices," he said.

He noted that while the armed forces are being provided with the latest weapons and equipment, the private sector should help strengthen the infrastructure setup in border areas.

Aramane referred to the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to motivate border residents to remain in their native areas. He encouraged firms to establish dedicated sections within their organisations to focus on development in remote regions.

He stated that the DRDO is supporting the private sector in research and development and called on the industry to work hand-in-hand with the government.

The symposium, attended by over 500 delegates and featuring five technical sessions, will deliberate on emerging technologies in infrastructure development, with insights from experts in the armed forces, industry, academia, and DRDO scientists.