Coordinating with stakeholders on safety after recent attacks: Sonowal

Amid recent attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz carrying Indian seafarers, the Centre is coordinating with all stakeholders to provide timely assistance and support, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The government is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Navy, Indian missions abroad, maritime administrations of friendly countries, shipping companies, seafarers’ welfare organisations and other relevant stakeholders.

“All relevant ministries, agencies and missions abroad are working in close coordination to ensure timely support and assistance whenever required,” he said.

According to the ministry, maritime regulator Directorate General of Shipping has advised all Indian seafarers serving on board Indian and foreign-flagged vessels transiting through conflict-affected waters to exercise the highest degree of caution and vigilance.