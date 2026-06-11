First made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft completes maiden test flight
Forty of these 56 C-295 transport aircraft will be assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus at a production facility in Vadodara
Forty of these 56 C-295 transport aircraft will be assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus at a production facility in Vadodara
The first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.
The IAF is procuring 56 C-295 transport aircraft at a cost of around ₹21,935 crore.
Forty of these aircraft will be assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus at a production facility in Vadodara.
The IAF congratulated the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.
"The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," it said.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:50 AM IST