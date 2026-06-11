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First made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft completes maiden test flight

Forty of these 56 C-295 transport aircraft will be assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus at a production facility in Vadodara

In this image posted on June 10, 2026, the first ?Made in India? Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft successfully completes its maiden test flight, in Vadodara, Gujarat. (@IAF_MCC/X via PTI Photo)
The IAF is procuring 56 C-295 transport aircraft at a cost of around ₹21,935 crore (@IAF_MCC/X via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 6:50 AM IST
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The first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

The IAF is procuring 56 C-295 transport aircraft at a cost of around ₹21,935 crore.

Forty of these aircraft will be assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus at a production facility in Vadodara.

The IAF congratulated the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.

"The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Air ForceMade in IndiaTata Advanced SystemsIAF aircraftaircrafts

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

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