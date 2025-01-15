CRPF's Parliament unit disbanded, merged with VIP security for dignitaries

A special unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was withdrawn from Parliament security last year, has now been disbanded and integrated into the VIP security division of the force. This newly-formed unit has been strengthened with over 1,000 personnel from a new battalion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order changing the designation of the approximately 1,400 members of the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) to the VIP Security Group (VSG) under the CRPF.

This change follows a directive earlier this month that involved transferring the CRPF’s battalion number 190, based in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, to the VIP security division. The battalion, originally tasked with anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, now contributes to protecting high-profile dignitaries.

The CRPF’s VIP security wing currently protects over 200 individuals, including key figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Congress family — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

News agency PTI quoted a senior CRPF officer as saying that the VIP security wing’s responsibilities are increasing daily, and with the addition of a new battalion and the PDG, the division’s personnel strength has risen to over 8,000.

The PDG was reassigned from Parliament security in May 2024, with the task taken over by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Although informally associated with the VIP security division since then, its personnel will now officially be deployed to offer security to high-risk individuals following Tuesday’s formalisation.

A senior officer from the PDG said that the force served with full commitment and without error, but it still faced the consequences of the significant security breach in 2023. It was a regrettable departure from such a prestigious role, the senior officer said.

On December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two individuals infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, released yellow smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans, though they were quickly subdued by MPs.

[With agency inputs]