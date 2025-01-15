J&K saw 'downfall' in violence, peaceful polls certify it, says Army chief

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi addressing the 77th Army Day said that violence has witnessed a downfall in Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful completion of Assembly polls, Lok Sabha Polls and Amarnath Yatra shows the same.

"On Northern borders, the situation is normal but sensitive as well. Our Army is fully ready to tackle any kind of situation. Special attention is been paid to developing modern and critical infrastructure on Norten Borders. On the LoC of Western borders, the ceasefire is maintained but attempts of infiltration are being made."

"In the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of the continued stringent efforts of the security forces, violence has reduced considerably and the completion of Assembly polls, Lok Sabha Polls and Amarnath Yarta in a peaceful environment shows betterment in the situation," said the Army Chief.

Talking about advancements as part of army's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance, the chief said, "...Today, our country is standing on the threshold of a new era and is progressing smoothly towards the goal of a developed India. For our country to move ahead on the path of progress and development, a stable and secure environment is necessary, in which the Indian Army plays an important role... I am confident that we will continue on the path of progress to make the Indian Army a Modern, Agile, Adaptable, Technology and future-ready Force..."

On the Army Day parade taking place in Pune for the first time as part of its rotation to different cities starting with Bengaluru, followed by Lucknow in 2024 Army Chief said, "The 77th Army Day parade being organised in Pune holds special importance as this region has been a symbol of military courage and resilience since the time of the Marathas."

The Army Chief also mentioned the special band from Nepali Army and said that the band will be mesmerising us with their soulful performance.

Further talking about efforts to empower women in the Indian Army, the chief said, "Women are being selected not only for officer posts but also as private women and you have also seen the display of their enthusiasm and courage in this grand parade.

Meanwhile, General Dwivedi honoured the family members of soldiers who were awarded the Sena Medal (gallantry) (posthumously) for their bravery in counter-terrorism operations and made the supreme sacrifice last year.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers, officers, and families of the Indian Army on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

In his message, Singh saluted their unwavering courage, valour, and selfless service, highlighting the Army's crucial role not only in safeguarding the nation's borders but also in disaster management, peacekeeping, and humanitarian efforts.

January 15 is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.