PM Modi commissions INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer in big boost for Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three key naval combatants — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 15). The event marked a significant moment in India’s maritime history and its commitment to self-reliance in defence. Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi described the occasion as monumental for India’s maritime heritage and the Navy’s future. “Today is a very big day for India's maritime heritage, the glorious history of the Navy, and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had given new strength and a new vision to the Indian Navy. Today, on his holy land, we are taking a very big step towards strengthening the Navy of the 21st century. This is the first time when a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine, all three, are being commissioned together," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Key events, traffic advisory, and route diversions The PM added, "India has also emerged as the first responder across the entire Indian Ocean Region. In recent months, our Navy has saved hundreds of lives and safeguarded national and international cargo worth thousands of crores of rupees. This has enhanced the world's trust in India, a trust built because of your efforts. Confidence in the Indian Navy and Coast Guard continues to grow steadily. Today, it is evident that India's economic cooperation is strengthening with ASEAN, Australia, Gulf nations, and African countries."

The induction of these vessels underscores India’s strides in defence manufacturing and maritime security, aligning with its vision to become a global leader in this domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the commissioning as a historic achievement. “The commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer is a testament not just to the Indian Navy but also to India’s growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region. The importance of this region, both strategically and economically, has become even more pronounced in today’s rapidly evolving global scenario,” he said.

Meanwhile, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored the operational significance of these vessels. He said, INS Surat carries forward the glorious tradition of Project 15 A and 15 B destroyers. Nilgiri is the first ship of Project 17A frigates and Vaghsheer is the last submarine of Project 75. These three platforms will make the Indian Navy's capabilities more robust and effective. This will further strengthen the security of our maritime interests. I am very happy to inform you that the Navy has maintained its high tempo of operations. This has helped us in serving our national maritime interest in the Indian Ocean Region and enabling the Prime Minister's vision of Sagar, Security and Growth for All in the Region...” Naval combatants: What you need to know?

INS Surat: Advanced destroyer with indigenous content

INS Surat, the final vessel under the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers globally. With 75 per cent indigenous components, it integrates state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems with advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri: Next-generation stealth frigate

The first ship under the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, INS Nilgiri, was designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. It incorporates advanced technology for enhanced stealth, survivability, and operational efficiency.

INS Vaghsheer: Strengthening submarine expertise

INS Vaghsheer, the last submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, highlights India’s growing capabilities in submarine design and construction. Built in partnership with France’s Naval Group, it reinforces the Navy’s undersea warfare capabilities.