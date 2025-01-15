Pete Hegseth, the nominee for Secretary of Defence, said that upon confirmation, he would collaborate with the US State and Commerce Departments to reassess the India-US partnership and advise President Donald Trump accordingly.

The former combat veteran, a TV news show host and Donald Trump's pick for defence secretary was grilled on Tuesday by the Senate Armed Services Committee in a confirmation hearing to serve as Defence Secretary.

Hegseth highlighted the importance of joint military exercises, defence sales, and strategic talks which have bolstered India-US ties significantly.

"If confirmed, in coordination with the State and Commerce Departments, I would review our current relationship and agreements and then provide the Defence Department's recommendations to the President," Hegseth said in response to a written question submitted by the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing.

Hegseth is the first of Trump's nominees to be grilled as part of a process that will see them either approved or rejected for the roles the president-elect has nominated them for.

In his opening remarks, he firmly claimed that he would be a "change agent," a "warrior" for the department, "re-build US military" and "re-establish deterrence" as Republicans demand new and strong leadership in the Pentagon.

"First and foremost, we will defend our homeland, our borders and our skies. Second, we will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific from the communist Chinese. Finally, we will responsibly end wars to ensure we can prioritise our resources-and reorient to larger threats. We can no longer count on "reputational deterrence"--we need real deterrence," Hegseth said in his opening statement.

Throughout the confirmation hearing, the 44-year-old combat veteran said that he would work with partners and allies to deter China's offensive led by the Communist Party in the Indo-Pacific region. The hearing was disrupted several times as Hegseth attempted to deliver his opening statement, with police removing protestors from the committee room.

Democrat senators grilled Hegseth on his lack of experience, his past comments about women and Black troops and allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct.

He was challenged over previous comments made about women in the military. Hegseth also dismissed questions over reports of his drinking, calling them a "smear campaign."

In November 2024, while nominating Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defence, Trump said, "Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. I am honoured to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as the Secretary of Defense. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.