Cyprus sees India as natural partner, ally in current situation: FM Kombos

India is emerging as a "leading voice" in an increasing multipolar world and Cyprus sees New Delhi not only as an "old friend", but also as a "partner" for future cooperation, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said here on Thursday.

In his address at an event, Kombos also said the "successful conclusion" of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will not only strengthen the EU-India ties, but will also unlock "immense economic opportunity" for Cyprus, India and all European countries.

Kombos delivered the 55th Sapru House Lecture on the topic of "Cyprus and the World".

"India is a global powerhouse, this is a fact.... It has the richest of history and culture and potential that is unrivalled. This is a fact," he said and also spoke on how Cyprus and India can be partners.

At a time like this, marked by fragmentation, instability and uncertainty, Cyprus believes in building "networks of cooperation" rather than walls of division, he said. "We are meeting here today in the midst of a polycrisis, the effects of which are making no exception as to their reach, their impact. There is no insularity, no immunity," Kombos said. He mentioned the global financial meltdown, the Covid-19 crisis, the inflation spike the world has faced and "a war in Ukraine" after "Russia's illegal invasion and continued aggression". He also underlined the prevailing situation in Gaza, the threat in the Red Sea and Iran's nuclear aspirations.

"Radicalism, extremism and terrorism are today a global reality.... And there is an uncertainty as to the direction of the global system.... Right now, no one is willing to act as an insurance policy for the security of the global system. We must all do that, individually and together, and in this, there is an opportunity," the Cypriot minister said. He asserted that in the "dynamic situation, we see India as a natural partner and ally". "Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasing multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend, but also as a partner for future cooperation," he said.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kombos held bilateral talks here, and reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed upon by leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June. "Prime Minister Modi's visit marked a historical milestone for this partnership, the launchpad for future collaboration," Kombos said in his lecture. He underlined that the two countries have been shaped by the legacy of struggle against colonial rule and both understand the "value of balance, diplomacy and dialogue". Over the decades, "we have consistently supported each other on matters of existential importance for both", Kombos said.

Kombos is on an official visit to India from October 29 to October 31. In his address, without naming any country, he said, "We have an aggressor, we have an invader and an occupier on our island. At the same time, that country is a well-sought after ally and friend for many." The northern part of Cyprus has been under Turkish control since 1974. Kombos also underscored the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). "A crucial part of platform and opportunity for cooperation is the IMEC, a visionary proposal that can transform connectivity between regions. It is a geopolitical tool with the potential to reshape global trade, trade routes and critical economic activities. The Mediterranean region is geographically a key component for the IMEC and Cyprus is well-positioned to play its role in this emerging architecture," the Cypriot leader said.

Also, being a member of the EU, "we are committed to strengthening the EU-India partnership and in our upcoming presidency of the Council, it provides us an opportunity to inject new dynamism into this relationship", he added. Cyprus will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on January 1, 2026. "Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the long-negotiated FTA between the EU and India. And the successful conclusion of this FTA will not only strengthen the EU-India ties, but will also unlock immense economic opportunity for Cyprus, India and all European countries," Kombos said. He underlined that the world today is in an "undeniable state of flux" and as "we navigate polarities and complexities", Cyprus remains committed to being a responsible State.