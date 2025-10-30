Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / FM Sitharaman starts Bhutan tour to strengthen bilateral economic ties

FM Sitharaman starts Bhutan tour to strengthen bilateral economic ties

According to a press statement, the visit, scheduled from October 30 to November 2, 2025, underscores India's enduring partnership with Bhutan, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared goals

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
The finance minister commenced her visit with a trip to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies. | (Photo:PTI)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday began a four-day official visit to Bhutan, leading a delegation from the department of economic affairs, aimed at deepening economic and financial cooperation between the two countries.
 
The visit, scheduled from October 30 to November 2, 2025, underscores India’s enduring partnership with Bhutan, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared developmental goals, a statement from the ministry said.
 
The FM started her visit with a trip to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies.
 
During the tour, she will visit key projects supported by the Government of India, including the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, and the Punakha Dzong, Bhutan’s second-oldest and second-largest dzong.
 
As part of her engagements, the Finance Minister is scheduled to call on Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She will also hold bilateral discussions with Bhutan’s Finance Minister Lekey Dorji to explore avenues for strengthening economic and financial linkages.
 
The official programme includes presentations on Bhutan’s energy sector by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, the 21st Century Economic Roadmap, updates on the country’s banking and financial sector by Druk Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Bank of Bhutan, and a briefing on the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.
 
Sitharaman will also visit the Cottage & Small Industries Market to witness a transaction using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), highlighting the growing digital and financial connectivity between the two neighbours.
 
According to the statement, before concluding her visit, the finance minister will interact with Bhutanese farmers en route to Punakha Dzong to understand local agricultural practices, challenges, and opportunities. Her engagements are expected to further solidify the India-Bhutan partnership, reinforcing India’s role as a key development and economic partner in the Himalayan kingdom’s growth story. 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerIndia-Bhutan

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

