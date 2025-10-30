Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India secures six-month US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port

India secures six-month US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port

Last month, the US revoked the 2018 sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port, saying the move aligns with President Trump's 'maximum pressure policy' to isolate Tehran

Chabahar Port, Iran
Chabahar has long been a crucial part of India’s regional connectivity and humanitarian initiatives (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that India has been granted a six-month exemption from US sanctions on Iran’s Chabahar Port. The port holds strategic importance as it provides India with direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, as well as eastern Russia, bypassing Pakistan.
 
The exemption comes as a relief for India, which is developing a terminal at the Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman. Last year, New Delhi signed a 10-year agreement to operate the port, a move aimed at boosting regional trade and connectivity through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
 

US revokes 2018 sanctions waiver

 
Last month, the US government revoked the sanctions waiver that had been in place since 2018 for the Iranian port. The US Department of State had said that the move was consistent with President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure policy" aimed at isolating the Iranian regime.
 
The statement added that under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), once the revocation is effective, "persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions".
 
Following Washington’s decision last month to withdraw the waiver, India said it was assessing the possible impact.
 
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing, “We have seen the US press statement regarding revocation of sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India.”
 

India’s strategic and humanitarian use of Chabahar

 
Chabahar has long been a crucial part of India’s regional connectivity and humanitarian initiatives. In 2023, India used the port to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat as aid to Afghanistan. Similarly, in 2021, it facilitated the shipment of eco-friendly pesticides to Iran.
 
The project, first proposed in 2003, has been seen as a cornerstone of India’s strategy to improve trade links with Afghanistan and Central Asia, while reducing dependence on routes passing through Pakistan.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to bring back 500 nationals from Thailand after Myanmar scam raids

India rejects UN expert's claim linking Pahalgam attack to Myanmar refugees

India, China agree to maintain peace, stability along LAC in eastern Ladakh

Early conclusion of India-EU FTA can make big difference: Jaishankar

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell' amid trade talks

Topics :Chabahar portAfghanistanBS Web ReportsMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story