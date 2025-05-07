Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

India struck deep into Pakistan on Wednesday night, blowing up at least nine terror camps — including headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.
The strike marks a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with Islamabad warning of a “forceful response”.
Just a few days before, India had signed a ₹63,000 crore deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets, jacking up its naval airpower.
The deal comes as part of a broader modernisation push, reflected in India’s 2025-26 Union Budget, which allocated ₹6.8 trillion to defence, including ₹1.8 trillion for military upgrades.
This represents 1.9 per cent of the projected GDP of the current financial year.
In contrast, Pakistan allocated ₹64,082 crore (converted from Pakistani rupee) for FY25, equating to 1.7 per cent of its GDP. India maintains superiority across domains, with more aircraft, naval assets, and combat personnel.
India fields over 4.2 million combat-ready troops and nearly 4,000 tanks, compared to Pakistan’s 964,000 personnel and
2,687 tanks.
As borders simmer, India’s military might and financial heft tilt the scale in New Delhi’s favour.