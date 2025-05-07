Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

India struck deep into Pakistan on Wednesday night, blowing up at least nine terror camps — including headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

The strike marks a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with Islamabad warning of a “forceful response”.

Just a few days before, India had signed a ₹63,000 crore deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets, jacking up its naval airpower.

The deal comes as part of a broader modernisation push, reflected in India’s 2025-26 Union Budget, which allocated ₹6.8 trillion to defence, including ₹1.8 trillion for military upgrades.