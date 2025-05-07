Operation Sindoor: UK PM Starmer calls for restraint, Sunak backs India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed India’s right to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

'Serious concern': Starmer on India-Pak tensions

Addressing UK Parliament, Starmer said "Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain."

“We are engaging urgently with both countries as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians," he added, as quoted by The Independent.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also urged India and Pakistan to “show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward”.

"The UK has close and unique relationships with both countries. I have made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins," Lammy said.

Also Read

"The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians," he said, adding that the safety of British nationals in the region will be given priority.

'India is justified': Sunak

Former UK PM Sunak said that India was justified in launching Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure.

Watch video: India's Strike On Pakistan Terror Bases, Operation Sindoor | Bahawalpur | Muridke "No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists," Sunak posted on X.

India's 'Operation Sindoor'

In the wee hours of Wednesday, India launched a counterterror operation targetting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Describing the strikes as India's 'right to self-defence', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India has found conclusive evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He added that Indian intelligence agencies have warned of the possibility of more terror attacks on India.

"Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them," Misri said.