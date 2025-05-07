Operation Sindoor: 'PM Modi has given the answer,' says Himanshi Narwal

Himanshi Narwal, wife of slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who lost his life in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has welcomed the Indian Air Force's (IAF) counter-strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The military action, launched under Operation Sindoor, targeted key terror hubs across the border. Calling the strikes a “befitting reply", Himanshi said the operation had sent a strong and clear message to those responsible for the deadly ambush that killed 26 civilians, including her husband. ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar engages allies after missile strikes in Pak “Our forces and the Modi government have sent a strong message to the terrorists and their handlers. The pain we endured, what 26 families went through, has now been made known to those across the border,” she said following the airstrikes.

Recalling the traumatic events of April 22, she described her desperate plea for mercy during the attack.

“I told them it had only been six days since my wedding. I asked them for mercy. But the terrorists replied, ‘Ask Modi for that’. And today, Modi ji and our Army have given them the answer,” she said.

Also Read

While she expressed a sense of justice, the grief remains. “There is satisfaction that the Pahalgam attack has been avenged. But there is also deep sorrow — Vinay and the 25 others are no longer with us.”

Why was India’s strike on Pakistan called Operation Sindoor? | India strikes Pakistan Himanshi also addressed the backlash she faced earlier for advocating Hindu-Muslim unity and expressing support for Kashmiris in the aftermath of the terror attack. She said her words had been misrepresented.

“I was hurt by the way my words were twisted and the abusive language used against me. I am the wife of a brave soldier. After the attack, I held out alone for two hours in Pahalgam. I was not alone — 26 other sisters, other women, were there too. We hoped the government and the Army would acknowledge our pain,” she said.

“Today’s strike has done just that. It has restored the pride of every Indian,” she added.

The Indian response to the Pahalgam terror attack came in the form of a pre-dawn missile assault on Wednesday. The Indian defence services targeted nine major terrorist bases across Pakistan and PoK. Among the high-value targets were Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s stronghold in Muridke.

(With PTI inputs)