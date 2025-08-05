Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on August 5, approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 67,000 crore.”

For the Indian Army, the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of thermal imager-based Driver Night Sight for the BMP infantry combat vehicles.

“This would enhance night driving capability of BMP and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry,” the statement said.

Autonomous craft and upgraded missile defence

The Indian Navy is set to acquire Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System & Launchers, and an upgraded BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System.

According to the ministry, “The procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions.”

Radars for mountainous borders

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive Mountain Radars and an upgraded SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System. “The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region,” the ministry stated.