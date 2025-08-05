Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Go beyond routine modernisation; prep for post-Sindoor norms: CDS to forces

Go beyond routine modernisation; prep for post-Sindoor norms: CDS to forces

CDS General Anil Chauhan urged the three services to remain prepared round-the-clock, as Operation Sindoor has ushered in new norms for national defence

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), on August 5, 2025. Image Credit: PIB
Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The armed forces must adapt swiftly to disruptive technologies, rethink legacy structures, and prioritise synergy to tackle the challenges emanating from the constantly evolving nature of warfare, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. 
Delivering the keynote at the inaugural Annual Trident Lecture Series organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the CDS urged the three services to remain prepared round-the-clock, as Operation Sindoor has ushered in new norms for national defence. 
“The distinction between peace and war is eroding,” he said, adding that some level of conflict is likely to persist in the spaces between the two. 
“We must improve integration between the three services year-on-year, maintain a clear technology edge over potential adversaries, and move beyond routine modernisation,” said the CDS. 
Emphasising Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, he added that reliance on external supply chains could become a vulnerability.
 
Underscoring the importance of technological convergence and integrated operations for national security, the CDS said noticeable progress has been made on the tasks set at the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) to advance jointness and interoperability in the armed forces. 
 
While not yet at the desired level, he noted it remains a work in progress.
 
Marking CENJOWS’ Foundation Day, the event brought together senior defence leaders, strategic thinkers, and scholars to reflect on the theme ‘Dominating the Future Battlespace’.
 
It also saw the formal release of the first General Bipin Rawat Paper on ‘Manned-Unmanned Teaming’— a tribute to India’s first CDS and his role in shaping joint operational philosophy.
 
The paper explores the concept of manned fighter jets operating alongside unmanned aerial vehicles of varying sizes and complexity in a networked, coordinated manner.
 
As part of the event, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff delivered a lecture on ‘Urgency in Tri-Services Reforms’, outlining the critical timelines and institutional steps required for meaningful transformation.
 
The Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) spoke on ‘Imbibing Indian Heritage Statecraft in Future Warfighting’, exploring how indigenous civilisational wisdom can inform contemporary military strategy.
 
The August 2025 issue of Synergy, CENJOWS’ flagship journal, was also launched at the event.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New 'Khalistan embassy' in Canada threatens India-Canada ties again

Can China's new early warning plane KJ-3000 boost PLA and rival US?

'India's position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent': MEA

India announces free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines, boosts ties

'Friends by choice, partners by destiny': PM Modi on India-Philippines ties

Topics :Indian ArmyOperation Sindoordefence sector

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story