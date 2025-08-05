Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'India's position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent': MEA

'India's position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent': MEA

India's position on the South China Sea is "clear and consistent," and it considers it as part of the global commons, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

South China sea
(Image: Shutter Stock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's position on the South China Sea is "clear and consistent," and it considers it as part of the global commons, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

In response to a query raised during a special briefing here on the ongoing visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran said India has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region.

He was asked about the just-held India-Philippines bilateral naval exercise off the Philippines.

According to reports, the exercise also took place in parts of the South China Sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India announces free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines, boosts ties

'Friends by choice, partners by destiny': PM Modi on India-Philippines ties

Nato to coordinate arms deliveries to Ukraine, most will be bought from US

Indian Army shares 1971 news clip highlighting US role in arming Pakistan

Garcetti video resurfaces as Trump targets India's Russian oil imports

Topics :MEASouth China SeaIndia-Philippines

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story