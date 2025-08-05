'India's position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent': MEA

India's position on the South China Sea is "clear and consistent," and it considers it as part of the global commons, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

In response to a query raised during a special briefing here on the ongoing visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran said India has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region.

He was asked about the just-held India-Philippines bilateral naval exercise off the Philippines.

According to reports, the exercise also took place in parts of the South China Sea.