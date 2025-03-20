DAC clears proposals of Rs 54,000 cr to strengthen defence capabilities

In a significant move to enhance operational capabilities of Indian defence forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to over ₹54,000 crore on Thursday.

As part of celebrating 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’, the DAC also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the Capital Acquisition Process to make it faster, more effective and efficient.

For the Army, the government approved AoN for procurement of 1350 HP Engine to upgrade the present 1000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks. This will significantly enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks especially in high-altitude areas by increasing the power to weight ratio.

Navy to acquire Varunastra torpedoes

To boost the Navy’s capabilities, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat). Varunastra Torpedo is an indigenously-developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo is likely to enhance the Navy’s capability against adversaries’ submarine threats.

DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems to boost Air Force’s capabilities. AEW&C systems are capability enhancers which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system.

Also Read

CCS approves ₹7,000 cr ATAGS deal

In an another significant move, the Cabinet Committee of Security, chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved a mega deal to procure advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) for the Army at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, marking a major step in indigenous manufacturing of such howitzers.

The ATAGS is the first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155 mm artillery gun system and its procurement is set to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army.