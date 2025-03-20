What is Sea Dragon 2025, the anti-submarine warfare training India joined?

The Indian Navy on Thursday concluded a two week training session on anti-submarine warfare (ASW). This comes as India has been working to boost its maritime security and defense capabilities. The multinational ASW, called Sea Dragon 2025 (SD25), hosted by the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet, is not just an exercise for the navy but also helps foster military cooperation with key allies.

What is Sea Dragon 2025?

The Sea Dragon exercise is a multinational anti-submarine warfare drill conducted annually to strengthen maritime security and cooperation among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Hosted by the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, this exercise focuses on detecting, tracking, and countering submarine threats, a crucial capability given the rising tensions in the region.

What happens during the AWS exercise?

Sea Dragon is an intensive, highly technical military drill that involves both theoretical and practical ASW training. Participating nations deploy their maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA), which are equipped with advanced sensors and sonobuoys designed to track submarines. The training includes mock drills, tactical discussions, and live submarine detection exercises, allowing crews to sharpen their ability to locate and neutralise enemy submarines in real-world scenarios.

This year the exercise focused on improving ASW tactics, interoperability, and multinational coordination in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise included:

Mobile ASW training target drills using the MK-30 ‘SLED’.

A live ASWEX exercise, where participants tracked a US Navy submarine.

A competitive phase, where aircrews were graded on ASW effectiveness.

Which countries participate in the AWS?

Originally a bilateral naval drill between US and Australia in 2019, the Sea Dragon exercise has expanded to include key allies, including India – which joined in 2021. This latest exercise also adds to India’s effort at strengthening its maritime presence.

India officially joined the exercise in 2021, aligning it with the country’s broader strategy of enhancing its naval capabilities and deepening security ties with Quad nations and other regional allies.

This year, the exercise was held from March 4 to March 19, and included Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, with India participating for the fourth consecutive year.

Hosted by Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, the exercise brought together advanced ASW aircraft from participating nations, including:

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon Indian Navy (IN) P-8I Neptune Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Kawasaki P-1 Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) P-3 Orion US Navy P-8A Poseidon (Patrol Squadrons VP-16 & VP-47)

At the end of the training, the SD25 also featured a competition to evaluate each nation’s ASW capabilities in a realistic combat scenario. This year, the RAAF emerged victorious.

Why Sea Dragon matters for India and the Indo-Pacific

The significance of the Sea Dragon exercise extends beyond mere training. It plays a key role in strengthening naval ties between India and its allies, ensuring greater interoperability in case of real-world threats.

Additionally, exercises like Sea Dragon help in reinforcing the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a shared vision among the Quad nations (India, the US, Japan, and Australia). By actively participating, India enhances its deterrence capabilities and ensures that it remains a key player in shaping the security architecture of the region.

India strengthens maritime security

India has been making significant strides in strengthening its maritime security amid rising concerns over foreign military activities in the Indian Ocean, particularly China’s growing influence.

In December 2024, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) sanctioned a massive ₹21,772 crore package to address emerging maritime threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. This included 151 new boats for the Indian Navy, aimed at coastal patrols, rapid response, and surveillance, as well as six advanced light helicopters (ALH) for the Indian Coast Guard to enhance search-and-rescue missions and reconnaissance.