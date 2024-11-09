Defence forces seek green nod for ammunition storage expansion in Ladakh

The defence forces have sought green nod to build more ammunition storage in Ladakh, a move aimed at strengthening ammunition availability during military deployments. The main focus of this move are the forward regions in Eastern Ladakh, which is closer to China and has witnessed tensions in the past, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.

The security force’s proposals, moved between April and July, also include strengthening security at Lukung, a village near Pangong Tso, and in Durbuk, the report added.

India and China were engaged in a four-year standoff in the eastern Ladakh sector following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. Last month, both sides agreed on disengagement at the friction points and finalised an agreement on patrolling in the region.

According to the report, the proposals must be approved by the environment ministry. The defence forces aim to establish Formation Ammunition Storage Facilities (FASF) and underground caverns at strategic locations. Hanle and Photi La have been proposed for these FASF units.

Photi La, one of the highest motorable passes, is located 30 km from Hanle and leads to Demchok. Currently, ammunition is stored over 250 km away from Hanle and 300 km from Photi La, causing supply delays and affecting operational readiness, the report noted.

The presence of FASF units will ensure adequate storage and better supervision of ammunition, enhancing supply efficiency and operational readiness.

Ahead of Diwali on November 1, India and China completed their disengagement at two friction points, Demchok and the Depsang Plain. The Galwan Valley clash marked the deadliest conflict between the two nations in over four decades, resulting in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. With the new agreement in place, patrolling status is expected to revert to pre-April 2020 levels.