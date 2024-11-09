Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security heightened in Kishtwar after killing of 2 village defence guards

Security heightened in Kishtwar after killing of 2 village defence guards

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists

Security forces,army,soilder
The Village Defence Guards were residents of Ohli-Kuntwara village of the Kishtwar district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After terrorists killed two Village Defence Guards in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, security near their residences has been heightened to prevent any further mishap.

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists. The Village Defence Guards were residents of Ohli-Kuntwara village of the Kishtwar district.

Earlier, the mortal remains of village defence guards Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were brought to their residences in the Ohli-Kuntwara village.

On Friday, the bodies of both the deceased were recovered by the police in the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara following an intensive joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing and said that he was "deeply" saddened and concerned by the attack. He further said that security forces should ensure that such attacks are stopped "completely."

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah posted on X.

J-K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the terrorist attack in which two village defence guards were killed in the Kishtawar district.

More From This Section

India slams Pakistan's rhetoric on Kashmir in strong UN Right of Reply

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for dividing Hindus and Sikhs

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

MEA trashes 'fake' document urging diaspora mobilisation against extremists

Donald Trump's victory may not be good news for Pakistan and Bangladesh

The LG paid homage to the two deceased Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar who were killed in the attack and reiterated the government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

On Thursday, terrorists killed two Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Kishtwar. The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar. They had gone to graze their cattle in the forest.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlights: Fortis Healthcare reports net profit of Rs 176 crore in Q2FY25

No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K, says PM Modi

J&K MLAs clash for the third day over resolution to restore Article 370

Two terrorists neutralised in J&K's Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered

Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after shots fired

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackTerrorsim

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story