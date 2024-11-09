Third India-Australia Joint Military Exercise begins in Maharashtra

The third edition of India and Australia's joint military exercise commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Pune on November 8.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to November 21.

The exercise AUSTRAHIND was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

The aim of the exercise is to foster a collaborative partnership between the two nations and share best practices between the two sides

The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Perth, Australia in December 2023.

For the 2024 exercise, yhe Indian contingent comprising 140 personnel will be represented mainly by a battalion of the DOGRA Regiment and 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force.

The Australian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of 2nd Division.

The aim of Exercise AUSTRAHIND is to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through the enhancement of interoperability in the conduct of joint sub-conventional operations in a semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the UN mandate. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases namely, combat conditioning and tactical training phase and validation phase.

Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise will include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory, establishment of a Joint Operations Centre, the conduct of joint counter-terrorism operations like Raid and Search and Destroy Missions, securing of a helipad, employment of drones and counter-drone measures and Special Heli-Borne Operations, amongst others.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers on both sides.

The details of the opening ceremony were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army on X.

It was noted, "The objective of the exercise is to strengthen interoperability between the #IndianArmy and the #AustralianArmy in conducting Sub-Conventional Operations under the #UN Mandate".

India and Australia have significant cooperation in the defence sector. This includes a 2+2 Defence and Foreign Minister's Dialogue, Defence policy and Defence service staff talks.

Other exercises between the two countries include AUSINDEX which is a bilateral maritime exercise and PITCHBLACK, a multi-national exercise by Australia where the Indian Air Force has routinely participated.

AUSTRAHIND exercise 2024 comes at the heels of the recently concluded trip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Australia from November 3 to November 7. The visit saw the EAM foster deeper ties with Australia across varied fronts.

Positive cooperation in various aspects has given a boost to the India-Australia relations.